Happy 10th Anniversary to 'Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World'
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 13 2020
Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World was released 10 years ago, so starting today you can no longer say it's one of the best films of the last decade without someone finally having a legitimate argument against that claim. Edgar Wright's graphic novel-inspired classic holds up beautifully, possibly because it's set in Canada where no time ever passes.
To celebrate, Wright has been sharing some great stuff on Twitter including behind the scenes images and original casting videos.
The cast also reunited a couple weeks ago for a table read. And what a cast it was. George Michael, Superman, Captain Marvel, Captain America, Roman Roy, and April Ludgate in one movie. A more perfectly cast movie does not exist.
It's hard to overstate just how good this movie was and is. Everything Wright perfected with Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead was somehow perfected even more perfectly in Scott Pilgrim. Every shot is incredible. Every line of dialogue delivered hilariously. Every musical performance is a masterpiece. If ever a movie deserved to be celebrated annually, it is Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World.