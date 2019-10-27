Scott Hanson Took an Unhinged Dave Portnoy Rant in Stride By Ryan Phillips | Oct 27 2019 Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Scott Hanson was in the middle of his NFL RedZone marathon broadcast on Sunday when he got hit with a bit of a distraction. He handled it as well as you possibly could.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was ranting about Hanson's broadcast on Twitter for its lack of attention to a game he had gambled on. Well, Hanson rolled with it and fired back.

Here's the first exchange:

You know what I hate when I’m unhinged, enraged & in the middle of a tantrum?

Someone telling me to calm down.



Calm down, Dave. — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) October 27, 2019

And here's the second:

I don’t blame you, Dave.

If I lost so much money gambling that I could only afford bacon-necked t-shirts from Goodwill, I’d irrationally lash out like a 2 year old at the closest available target. — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) October 27, 2019

I mean, Dave realizes the RedZone isn't just his personal gambling channel, right? Hanson doesn't have direct control over what gets shown and he probably doesn't have gambling lines sitting right in front of him. So blaming him because a play you were interested in isn't shown is moronic.

Maybe Dave should just bite the bullet and buy Sunday Ticket for all his gambling needs. That might help his relationship with the NFL.