Roundup: Scarlett Johansson, Disney Settle Lawsuit; Ozy Media Shuts Down; Gronk Unlikely to Play Against Patriots
Scarlett Johansson and Disney settle "Black Widow" lawsuit ... Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19 ... California to require COVID vaccines for school children ... Latest on the bipartisan infrastructure bill ... Dow jumped 480 points on Friday ... Joe Biden met with Democrats on Capitol Hill ... The Texas abortion ban was back in court on Friday ... China's power shortfalls causing troubles worldwide ... Ozy Media to shut down ... Za'Darius Smith underwent back surgery ... Rob Gronkowski unlikely to play in New England return ... Mets fans brought Michael Conforto to tears ... 76ers withhold $8.25 million owed to Ben Simmons ... Mountain West Conference will remain as is for now ... The Bears will make a quarterback decision on Sunday ...
Derrick Lewis barely kept it together on Hot Ones:
Michael Gandolfini talks becoming Tony Soprano:
Conan O'Brien imagines Richard Nixon as a podcast host:
The Killers -- "When You Were Young"