SB Nation to Cut Ties With California Contractors Over New Labor Laws By Liam McKeone | Dec 16 2019 SB Nation

SB Nation announced today that they would be cutting ties with all of their independent contractors in the state of California in light of new labor laws set to be enacted in 2020. The various team sites for the California branch of SB Nation have been run by teams of independent contractors since 2003. These sites will now be run by full-time SB Nation employees.

A note on our California communities: https://t.co/9OQz0YS7bm — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 16, 2019

In a statement from John Ness, director of SB Nation team brands, they explained that the new California independent contractor law, which limits contractors to 35 written "submissions" per year, was the driving factor behind this decision. From the article:

In 2020, we will move California’s team blogs from our established system with hundreds of contractors to a new one run by a team of new SB Nation employees. In the early weeks and months of 2020, we will end our contracts with most contractors at California brands. This shift is part of a business and staffing strategy that we have been exploring over the past two years, but one that is also necessary in light of California’s new independent contractor law, which goes into effect January 1, 2020.

And how they plan to move forward in light of the new laws:

To comply with this new law, we will not be replacing California contractors with contractors from other states. Rather, we’re encouraging any contractors interested in one of our newly-created full-time or part-time employee positions to apply.

This change will affect 25 sites that 200 people contributed to over the course of 2019. In the article, SB Nation thanked the contractors for their contributions over the years.