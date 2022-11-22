Call of Saudi Arabia's Game-Winning Goal Against Argentina Is Pure Joy
Saudi Arabia shocked everyone, including perhaps themselves, by scoring two of the three goals in a match against mighty Argentina to open Group C play. The unlikely result seemed even more impossible after Lionel Messi converted a penalty in the 10th minute. But Saleh Al-Shehri notched the equalizer in the 47th minute, setting up Salem Al-Dawsari for heroics that will live forever. After corralling a deflected shot, he maneuvered around several defenders and blasted a rocket into the upper-right quadrant.
A strike like this deserved a call that attempted to pierce heaven and the Saudi Arabian feed succeeded. Strap yourself in somewhere and let the euphoria wash over you and burrow into unreached parts of your ear canal.
This guy makes Gus Johnson seem understated. He makes Michael Buffer feel like he's holding back a bit. And it's completely warranted.
By any metric, this is one of the largest upsets in World Cup history. That it came against Messi — in Qatar — just amplifies the joy for a Saudi side that now could ... actually advance to knockout play.