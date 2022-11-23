Roundup: Saudi Arabia Upsets Argentina at World Cup; Aubrey Plaza Goes Blonde; Angels Trade For Hunter Renfroe
Sports columnists, athletes talk mutual trust and respect ... The house from "A Christmas Story" is up for sale ... Elon Musk is the Final Boss Main Character ... Early voting kicked off in Georgia Senate runoff ... Multiple people dead in Virginia Walmart shooting ... Supreme Court declines to block release of Trump tax returns to Congress ... Stock futures down slightly heading into Wednesday ... Aubrey Plaza goes blonde ... FTX lawyer says substantial amount of assets are missing ..."Avatar: The Way of Water" will be released in China ... Independent Spirit Awards nominations released ... Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina at the World Cup ... Glazers are open to selling Manchester United ... FTX endorsers Tom Brady, Steph Curry face probe over crypto fraud ... Angels trade for Hunter Renfroe ... Washington gives Kalen DeBoer a contract extension ... EA Sports College Football game returning in 2024 ...
Highlights of Saudi Arabia's shocking upset of Argentina at the 2022 World Cup.
Highlights from France's 4-1 beatdown of Australia at the World Cup.
Quentin Tarantino explained why he doesn't want to make a superhero movie.
Rancid -- "Ruby Soho"