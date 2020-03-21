Saturday Roundup: Bill James Stepped in It; Emmanuel Sanders to the Saints; Tiger King
By Kyle Koster | Mar 21 2020
Did Tangled predict the pandemic ... Here for all Robert California hate ... AP All-American basketball teams announced ... Costa Rica braces for tourism crush ... Big Ben feeling healthy ... Apparently trash cans are hard ... Melvin Gordon gives the Denver Broncos a full house backfield ... Eric Ebron to the Pittsburgh Steelers ... Tom Brady's hoodie ties a major topic of conversation ... Drive-in movie theaters are having a moment ... How sports are helping raise money for the fight ... Britain calling back retired doctors and nurses ... Learn to cut your own hair ... Tigers fans stuck with 2019 replays ... We're actually not flattening the curve yet ... Earthquake near Carson City ... Emmanuel Sanders headed to the New Orleans Saints ...
Should the U.S. even attend the Tokyo Olympics if the are held as scheduled? [Sports Illustrated]
Bill James out here just asking questions. [Deadspin]
Watched the first few episodes of Tiger King and it's quite something. [Salon]
Craziest part about the Peter Alexander incident is how much of a layup the question was. [Poynter]
Ben Roethlisberger looks like this now.
NBA teams should look into signing the Zion Stopper.