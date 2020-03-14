Saturday Roundup: Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck Dating, Stocks Rebound, House Passes Coronavirus Relief Bill
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 14 2020
Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck appear to be dating ... Inside the decision to shut down the NBA ... FX shut down "Atlanta," "Fargo" and a number of other series due to coronavirus ... Hollywood could take a $20 billion hit from coronavirus impact ... House passes coronavirus relief bill ... Wyoming might buy a big chunk of Utah ... Jack Ma to donate 500,000 coronavirus test kits, one million masks to US ... Bill Gates leaves Microsoft board ... Meet the man building a human zoo in China ... Patriots re-sign longtime special teams ace Matthew Slater ... Movie theaters are cutting seating capacity in half ... Britain's plan to combat coronavirus better work ... In these trying times, bull riding is here to fill the sports void ... Bad news for Bachelor fans
Stocks rallied on Friday after an awful week. [Yahoo! Finance]
A breakdown of how bad things could get for the NCAA after canceling the 2020 NCAA Tournament. [Sports Illustrated]
Shea Patterson and a group of Michigan players held their own pro day. [ProFootballTalk]
The Most Interesting Teams Entering NFL Free Agency [The Ringer]
All the questions that come with the decision to cancel The Masters [ESPN]
Six inventors who were killed by their own inventions [Mental Floss]
Lonzo Ball throwing assists to Zion Williamson will never get old:
Conan O'Brien is jealous of Nick Offerman's Guinness gig:
A song to start your Saturday: