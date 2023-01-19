Roundup: Sarah Michelle Gellar Opens Up About 'Buffy'; Jay Briscoe Dies in Car Accident; Latest MLB Rumors
Microsoft is laying off 10,000 workers ... Goldman Sachs is cutting jobs too ... 13-year-old girl leads cops on 100 mph chase in Nebraska ... Stocks lost steam on Wednesday ... U.S. retail sales fell in December ... Professional wrestler Jay Briscoe killed in car accident ... Michael Jackson biopic in the works ... Fall Out Boy has a new album coming ... "Avatar 2" passes "Spider-Man: No Way Home" as sixth highest-grossing movie of all-time ... LSU QB Walter Howard transferring to Ole Miss ... Latest MLB rumors ... USMNT releases first post-World Cup roster ... Stephen A. Smith told a great Kobe Bryant story ... Lolo Jones has a message for her stalkers ... Brandon Staley never thought Chargers would fire him ... MLB's best catching prospects ...
Stephen A. Smith discussed confronting his father.
Joel Embiid reveals how he learned to shoot.
Inside the recent nuclear fusion breakthrough.
Fall Out Boy -- "Irresistible" (ft. Demi Lovato)