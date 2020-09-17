Saquon Barkley Responds to Tiki Barber's Criticism
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 17 2020
Tiki Barber made news this week when he criticized New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's ability in pass protection and claimed he's a big running back who plays small. As a former Giant, Barber's opinion carries some weight when critiquing his former team. On Thursday, Barkley responded to what Barber said and handled himself incredibly well.
Here's what he had to say:
Another question touched on a similar issue.
Honestly, that's about as well as you can handle those questions. It was an incredibly mature response. Barber had a lot of success in the NFL and is now an analyst. He has the right and the knowledge to criticize guys. But Barkley doesn't have to listen to it if he doesn't want to.
Barkley struggled in the Giants's opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He only rushed for six yards on 15 carries, though he did gain 60 yards on six receptions. The team's offensive line provided no room for him to run. Offensively the Giants have a lot to work on moving forward.