NFL Fails to Nominate League Leading Rusher Saquon Barkley For Ground Player of the Week
Saquon Barkley had an outstanding season debut on Sunday. The former No. 2 overall pick recorded 164 yards on the ground and a touchdown along with six catches for 30 yards against the Tennessee Titans. Barkley was also the centerpiece of the most important play of the day -- a successful two-point conversion to put the New York Giants up by one point with a minute to go in their season opener.
It was a delight to watch. Barkley can be absolutely electric and the injuries/overall bad vibes within the organization that hampered his ability to fulfill his potential over the last two years have been disappointing. A fully healthy Barkley in a well-run offense is a joy. Even with Daniel Jones tripping over himself in the background.
It seems the NFL has completely forgotten about Barkley after his struggles over the last few years. The official league Twitter account put out its weekly FedEx-sponsored poll asking fans to vote for the Ground Player of the Week. Notably missing was Barkley.
As you keen-eyed observers probably noticed already, Barkley's omission is notable because he had more yards on the ground than any of the other three options! He put up the best statline of any RB in Week 1, yet can't even get a lousy FedEx nomination. Sad!
Everybody makes mistakes and the NFL is not likely to accidentally ignore a star player of a large metropolitan team again. But Giants fans can grasp this thread of disrespect with all their strength for the time being.