Saquon Barkley Carted Into Locker After Suffering Knee Injury Against the Bears (Updated)
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 20 2020
Saquon Barkley hurt his leg during the second quarter of today's New York Giants - Chicago Bears game. Barkley was tackled on the sideline and immediately grabbed his right knee. He remained on the field for a while before he was helped to the sideline. Barkley was carted into the locker room and was quickly ruled out after that.
The fact that he didn't get carted off is a good sign. Less good is the fact that it came on the first play after he appeared to fall awkwardly on one of his arms. No matter how serious the injury is he might want to take the rest of the day off.
Barkley had four carries for 28 yards when he left.
UPDATE: Adam Schefter says the Giants fear it's a torn ACL, but they are waiting for tests.