Three Saquon Barkley Free Agent Destinations
Buffalo Bills
The Bills were on the short list of teams that should think about trading for Barkley when rumors popped up the Giants might shop him last season. They should still be in the running for the playmaker if they have the chance to pursue him. Adding Barkley would juice up the run game and help the Bills avoid the Josh Allen Needs To Do Everything gameplan that led to their early elimination in the postseason this year.
Buffalo seems to understand that they have a window to compete right now and should be doling out money appropriately. Barkley would be a very good use of that money, even if he would not immediately slot the Bills above the Chiefs in the contention power rankings.