Saquon Barkley Injures Ankle, Spotted in Walking Boot on Sideline By Ryan Phillips | Sep 22 2019 Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Saquon Barkley was injured on Sunday during the New York Giants' matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The second-year running back had to be helped to the locker room after limping off the field.

Moments ago, Giants RB Saquon Barkley was helped off the field to the locker room. He is Questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/GROQhQLZDc — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 22, 2019

Barkley injured his right ankle after he took a low hit near the sidelines after a swing pass. The hit came from Bucs safety Mike Edwards.

Barkley was immediately in pain and could barely put weight on his right leg. He had to be helped to the back. The Giants immediately announced he was questionable to return.

Injury Update: Saquon Barkley (ankle) is Questionable to return — New York Giants (@Giants) September 22, 2019

They later updated his status to "out" and he showed up on the sidelines in a walking boot with crutches.

Saquon Barkley is in a walking boot with crutches. pic.twitter.com/n8JILvMPes — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2019

Barkley is obviously the best player on the Giants, they need him to do anything on that side of the ball. Sunday is Daniel Jones' debut as the team's starting quarterback and he'll need to lean on Barkley as he gets used to his position. The Giants and Jones will be praying Barkley isn't out for long.