Saquon Barkley to Return From High Ankle Sprain By William Pitts | Oct 20 2019 Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Even with new quarterback Daniel Jones at the helm, the New York Giants are caught in a two-game skid and trail the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles by a game in the rather weak NFC East. Their hopes of getting level catching up have received a boost just hours before their game this afternoon against the Arizona Cardinals.

Running back Saquon Barkley, who missed the past three weeks with a high-ankle sprain in his right foot, will return to action this afternoon, the Giants announced. He finally received medical clearance from the team to play after practicing with the Giants all week, according to Barkley, without feeling pain in his ankle.

With Barkley in the starting lineup, the Giants started the year 1-2, but Barkley was highly productive running the football. He has rushed for 237 yards and one touchdown on 37 carries in his three games so far, making for 6.4 yards per carry.