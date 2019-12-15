Sammy Watkins, LeSean McCoy Among Chiefs Players Who Are Late Arriving at Arrowhead (UPDATE: They Made It) By William Pitts | Dec 15 2019 LeSean McCoy stiff arm. | Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Another week, another calamity for the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to ESPN NFL Nation reporter Adam Teicher, several Kansas City Chiefs players have yet to turn up at Arrowhead Stadium hours before their matchup this afternoon with the Denver Broncos. Among the missing are running back LeSean McCoy and wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

My understanding is that several Chiefs players have yet to arrive at Arrowhead. Among them are McCoy and Watkins — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) December 15, 2019

This is the second week in a row that the Kansas City Chiefs have been beset by logistics issues. Last week, just hours before their road game versus the New England Patriots, team staff forgot to unload several bags of equipment and accidentally sent them to Newark, New Jersey. The bags made their way back to Foxboro just in time for the game.

The two were caught in traffic due to a heavy snowstorm over Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes and Drew Lock meeting for the first time. pic.twitter.com/nK3M0t2JA9 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 15, 2019

We'll update you when we hear more.

UPDATE: According to Adam Schefter, all of the Chiefs players have made it to Arrowhead Stadium. Disaster averted once again.