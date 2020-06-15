Sammy Sosa: God Picked Me
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 15 2020
Long Gone Summer, the documentary about the baseball season where Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa broke Roger Maris' single-season home run record debuted on ESPN on Sunday night. At one point, Sosa said that God picked him to challenge McGwire that summer, choosing him over Ken Griffey Jr.
If it was meant to be Griffey, it would have been Griffey. But God picked me.
What a monstrous thing to say and even crazier thing to believe two decades later. If it were true that God picked Sosa, then God has no problem with performance enhancing drugs. In 2009, the New York Times reported that Sammy Sosa had a positive test in his past. Then there's the fact that he hit 60-plus homers three times in four seasons during the height of MLB's steroid era. God loves dingers.
Poor Ken Griffey Jr. His 56 home runs in 1997 and 1998 remain two of the highest single season home run totals of all-time. Half of those big home run seasons came during the steroid era. That's the man who deserves the documentary.