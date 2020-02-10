Samir Nasri's Goal Probably Wrapped Up the Premier League Title for Manchester City [UPDATE]
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Samir Nasri’s 39th-minute goal is probably going to send Manchester City to its second Premier League title in the last three years. City only needs to draw West Ham in order to fend off Liverpool, which trails Newcastle United 1-0 at halftime.
City have only spent 14 days atop the table all season, but it looks like Manuel Pellegrini is going to have his team in the right place when it counts.
UPDATE: City took a 2-0 lead on Vincent Kompany’s goal. Game over. Title over.
