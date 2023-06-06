Reporter Expertly Stiff-Arms Loud Golden Knights Fan
As a reporter, sometimes you need to get physical. CBS Miami's Samantha Rivera proved that Monday night after Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. A loud Vegas Golden Knights fan tried to invade her shot and, like a seasoned professional, Rivera shoved him away and kept on going.
Rivera was reporting on the Florida Panthers' 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights after Game 2 and here's what happened:
Good for you, Ms. Rivera. Box that guy out and keep him off camera. Not sure an NHL player could have done it better.
Here's a tip for fans: leave reporters alone and let them do their jobs. Their camera time is not your camera time.
Rivera took to Twitter to share the video and sent the same message to fans everywhere:
She is, of course, 100 percent correct.