Sam Stein Leaving The Daily Beast for Politico
By Kyle Koster | Dec 21, 2020, 8:59 AM EST
Sam Stein, politics editor at The Daily Beast for the past three years, announced this morning that he is joining Politico in January.
Also an MSNBC contributor, Stein will ply his editing craft to the White House beat. His time at The Daily Beast has brought with it noticeable growth, particularly in the way the site has blended coverage of political media arms. Earlier this month, The Big Lead gave them a made-up award for the work.
Politico will be losing three of its top reporters in 2021 as Jake Sherman, Anna Palmer and John Bresnahan are leaving to create a competitor to the outlet's Playbook. Adjust your daily fantasy rosters accordingly.