Sam Smith: Michael Jordan Took Horace Grant's Food Away After Bad Games
By Liam McKeone | May 07 2020
The Last Dance has been a delightful reprieve from the reality around us every Sunday night, and as a bonus has given way to even more Michael Jordan stories that we've never heard before. Sam Smith, author of the infamous book The Jordan Rules, gave us such a tale on KBNR's Tolbert, Krueger, and Brooks Podcast yesterday.
Smith said players told him that Jordan would tell the airplane stewardesses to not feed Horace Grant after the center had a bad game. If this was about anyone other than Jordan, the story would be dubious at best, but if the first six episodes of The Last Dance have taught us anything, it's that nothing can be ruled out when it comes to His Airness. The full quote:
“Players would come to me over the years and said, ‘You know what he did? He took Horace [Grant’s] food away on the plane because Horace had a bad game. [Michael] told the stewardesses ‘Don’t feed him, he doesn’t deserve to eat.’ They would tell me stuff like that and they they’d say ‘Why don’t you write this?’ And I would say ‘Well I can’t write it unless you say it.’ I don’t do ‘league sources.’ You can’t do that kind of stuff on these kind of things. ‘If you want to be quoted I’ve got no problem with that.’ ‘No, no, no we can’t say that about Michael Jordan.'- Sam Smith via KNBR
In the most recent episodes of The Last Dance, Grant denied being Smith's main source behind The Jordan Rules, but it would be rather understandable if he was given that. For as great as Jordan was, it appears being his teammate was a challenge far greater than nearly every other challenge those Bulls faced over the years.