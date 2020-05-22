Sam Smith Accuses Michael Jordan of 'Blatant' Lies During 'The Last Dance'
By Ryan Phillips | May 22 2020
Sam Smith is a long-time Chicago-based sportswriter whose bestselling book The Jordan Rules was a peek behind the curtain of the Chicago Bulls during the team's 1990-91 NBA championship season. The man knows that franchise as well as anyone and had an up close look at Michael Jordan's career. On Thursday, Smith accused Jordan of lying a number of times during The Last Dance.
Smith was a guest of Bonta, Steiny & Guru on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco and disputed several of Jordan's claims. He said the poisoned pizza story leading to the "flu game" was nonsense while also blowing up the notion that Jordan was willing to come back to the Bulls to chase a seventh title during the 1998-99 season.
Smith flat-out said, "There were several things in the documentary that (Jordan) made up or he lied about." He also declared The Last Dance to have been "based on a true story" like a TV movie.
Here's a quick snippet of the interview:
You can listen to the whole thing below. It's a fascinating interview, especially considering Smith was a big part of the documentary as an interview subject.
Smith is still writing about the Bulls at the team's official website.