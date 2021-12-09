Sam Kerr Got a Yellow Card For Taking Down a Pitch Invader
On Wednesday night, a fan ran onto the field during a UEFA Women's Champions League match between Chelsea and Juventus. After pitch invader danced around a bit, Chelsea player Sam Kerr took matters into her own hands. She hip-checked the guy to take him out. Kerr was yellow carded for her actions when she should be celebrated.
Here's video of the incident:
Here are some stills from the incident:
I see nothing wrong with what she did and that yellow card should be immediately rescinded. When a fan runs on the field, athletes should be able to do whatever they want to them. That is their realm, fans should not be there. Once they are, it should be open season on them.
Kerr should be celebrated for taking matters into her own hands and protecting herself and the other players on the field.