Sam Darnold and the Panthers Social Media Team Are the Best New Tandem in the NFL
Sam Darnold is the Carolina Panthers' new QB1, but the Panthers are not settling for some boring photoshop. No, they're turning Darnold into a star on Twitter. The first thing the team did after acquiring Darnold from the Jets was take back one of the memes that was born at his expense while he was in New York.
Then on Tuesday night they tweeted again. This time with Darnold highlights, funny movie clips and positive commentary from the media praising the move. It's silly and has nothing to do with how he will play this fall, but he looks really cool. This makes it seem like fans should be excited about this.
As the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal tweeted, "the Panthers have elevated Darnold more in 2 tweets than the Jets did in 3 seasons." This is the kind of good social media that every team should strive to create. All that's left to do now is win some football games and digitally add him to the latest Ghostbusters trailer.