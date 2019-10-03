Sam Darnold: I Don't Want to Die By Liam McKeone | Oct 03 2019 Michael Owens/Getty Images

Sam Darnold's sophomore season has been sidetracked by a case of mononucleosis. This doesn't come as a big surprise to Jets fans, who have watched seasons ruined for far more ridiculous reasons, but it nonetheless remains a disappointment.

Despite the disappointment and the fact that the Jets are 0-3, nobody wants to rush the exciting young quarterback faster than they need to-- Darnold least of all. He said as much to media members on Thursday after returning to practice earlier this week. Well, he didn't say that exactly, but he got the point across.

Darnold: “Football is a crazy game but I want to make sure I’m safe.” Says he wants to make sure “I don’t die.” Best game plan I’ve heard in the league this year. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 3, 2019

Me too, Sam. Always nice to see some level-headedness around a game that can make people do and say crazy things. Here's to your health and non-death, Darnold.