Sam Darnold Could Be Out 'Several Weeks' With Mononucleosis By Kyle Koster | Sep 12 2019

New York Jets coach Adam Gase informed reporters this morning that quarterback Sam Darnold will miss Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns due to mononucleosis. Trevor Siemian will get the start for the Jets in his place.

Per Adam Gase: Sam Darnold has mono and will miss Monday's game against the Browns, and perhaps more.pic.twitter.com/FPlcYoibws — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 12, 2019

Gase also left open the possibility that Darnold could be sidelined for a lengthy period of time.

Gase said Sam Darnold could miss several weeks with mono #nyj — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) September 12, 2019

Darnold is currently undergoing a litany of tests and has lost a significant amount of weight. It’s difficult to know how the illness will affect him in totality and how long it will linger.

This is obviously a stunning blow to the Jets, who fumbled away a victory in Week 1 and are staring down an 0-2 start.

Oh, and Le’Veon Bell may miss Monday’s contest with a sore shoulder as well. Yikes.