Sam Darnold Booed By Panthers Fans as He Enters First Game in Nearly Two Months
Sam Darnold saw his first action since early November in Week 16. Darnold, who has seven touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season, came in during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was greeted with some audible boos as he replaced Cam Newton.
This is especially rough since Newton just threw an interception and hasn't exactly been lights out since returning to Carolina during Darnold's absence. While he's provided some highlights, he had thrown as many interceptions as touchdowns and the Panthers have lost four consecutive games.
The boos quickly turned to cheers as Darnold avoided pressure and completed a big play to Shi Smith. Carolina ended up getting a field goal out of the posession. Darnold took a sack on third and goal.
So let's call his return a mixed bag.