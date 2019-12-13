Sam Darnold and Adam Gase Exchanged Words on the Sideline During the Jets' Latest Loss By Stephen Douglas | Dec 13 2019

The New York Jets got blown out by the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, 42-21. It was the Jets' second loss in three weeks after they ran off three straight wins in November and had Sam Darnold talking about playoff possibilities.

Late in the game, Darnold came off the field following another unsuccessful drive and appeared to have words with head coach Adam Gase. It is impossible to tell what was said, but the look on backup David Fales' face says it was something... unexpected. Perhaps Darnold said that he still wasn't convinced Lamar Jackson's success was sustainable. Or maybe he that agreed with Clint Eastwood's narrative choices in the new Richard Jewell movie.

Whatever was said, the Jets are now 5-9 and Gase is in danger of finishing with his worst record as a head coach and the Jets are two losses from finishing 5-11 for the third time in four seasons.