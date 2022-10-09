Lions Safety Saivion Smith Taken Off Field in Ambulance After Suffering Leg Injury
Saivion Smith of the Detroit Lions suffered what had to be a very serious leg injury during against the New England Patriots in Week 5. Smith tried to jam Patriots tight end Hunter Henry at the line and immediately went down in pain as Henry released. It's unclear exactly what happened, but Smith stayed on the ground while his teammates gathered around him. He was eventually taken off the field in an ambulance.
Henry caught a pass on the play for 23 yards.
Smith went undrafted out of Alabama in 2019. He's spent time with the Jaguars, Cowboys, Seahawks, Broncos and 49ers.