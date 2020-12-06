Saints Twitter Has Fun Celebrating Taysom Hill's First Passing Touchdown
By Brian Giuffra | Dec 6, 2020, 1:47 PM EST
After four seasons and countless "he is a quarterback" comments later, Taysom Hill threw his first touchdown pass today against the Falcons. It was a pretty easy pass to a wide-open Tre'Quan Smith. The ease with which his first TD pass came didn't deter the Saints social media team from having a little fun with it.
Hill has scored five rushing touchdowns and has one receiving touchdown this year. In his career, he has 15 touchdowns. This was his first "air" touchdown, however.
Drew Brees is expected to resume the starting quarterback role for the Saints when he recovers from his broken ribs. Until then, it's air Hill szn.