Saints Troll Stephen A. Smith After Winning Fifth-Straight Game By Ryan Phillips | Oct 20 2019 David Banks/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have won five straight games with Drew Brees on the shelf. That's something many thought impossible a few weeks ago. When Brees injured his thumb in Week 2, the Saints were written off by a lot of experts, including Stephen A. Smith.

On Sunday, after the Saints won their fifth game in a row, the team's Twitter account took the time to troll Stephen A. Enjoy:

I mean...they've earned the right to troll.

Thanks to Sean Payton's coaching acumen, a stout defense and solid play by backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, the Saints are on a roll without Brees. They're 6-1 and looking like one of the best teams in the NFL and Brees is still likely a few weeks away from returning. It's safe to say the team will be in good shape when he returns.