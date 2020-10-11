The Saints Suspended Michael Thomas For Punching a Teammate at Practice
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 11 2020
Michael Thomas was listed as "out" for Monday Night Football but it had noting to do with his nagging ankle injury. Instead it's a team discipline issue after Thomas reportedly punched teammate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson during an altercation at practice.
More details:
Well that's not great news for the Saints. They badly need Thomas after an uneven 2-2 start to the season. The two-time first-team All-Pro has been the NFL's best receiver statistically over the past three seasons, with 378 catches for 4,375 yards and 23 touchdowns. Those are video game numbers and Drew Brees & Co. have struggled without him.
A guy of Thomas' stature who has a five-year, $100 million contract ($61 million guaranteed) can't be getting into fights in practice. The 27-year-old has to be more mature than that. Fights are for rookie and fringe roster guys, not team leaders.
We'll see if there's any more fallout from this incident.