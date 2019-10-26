Drew Brees Will Start on Sunday Against Cardinals By Liam McKeone | Oct 26 2019 David Banks/Getty Images

Six weeks after getting hurt against the Rams, Drew Brees will be making his return. Brees said earlier this week he planned to play, but Sean Payton was less bullish on the idea and wouldn't commit to Brees coming back this week.

Dianna Russini now reports Brees will start on Sunday vs. the Cardinals, completing his comeback from his thumb injury.

Drew Brees will start for the Saints against the Arizona Cardinals sources tell me and @edwerderespn — Dianna (@diannaESPN) October 26, 2019

Brees suffered the injury in the Saints' Week 2 win over Los Angeles. Things didn't look bright for the Saints, but Teddy Bridgewater held down the fort admirably and the Saints exit Brees' six-week absence at 6-1.

It will be interesting to see if the Saints keep Bridgewater around before the trade deadline. While he obviously proved how important it was to have an adequate backup in your locker room, his stock has never been higher, and they may decide to capitalize.