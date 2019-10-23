Drew Brees: The Plan is to Play Sunday By Kyle Koster | Oct 23 2019 David Banks/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have been playing good football in Drew Brees' absence, with Teddy Bridgewater playing the role of super sub. But it's always nice to have a future Hall of Famer lined up under center, if possible. Brees has been leaving breadcrumbs on social media suggesting he's getting better.

Everyone is waiting to see when he'll be healthy enough to return

Coach Sean Payton is remaining non-committal about his quarterback situation, saying it will be a game-time decision this Sunday against Arizona. Brees, on the other hand, seems a bit more optimistic.

“That’s the plan.” Saints QB Drew Brees on playing vs Arizona Sunday. No definitive decision has been made yet, but Brees says feels ready to roll — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) October 23, 2019

My grandmother once crocheted a pillow that said "Want to Hear God Laugh, Just Make Plans" so a lot can happen before Sunday. And it was a smart pillow! Still, it sure sounds like Brees is getting very close to returning.