Antonio Brown Working Out With the Saints, But Unlikely to Play This Season By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 27 2019 Antonio Brown and Drew Brees | Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Antonio Brown is working out with the Saints today. While the idea of Drew Brees throwing to Michael Thomas and AB is downright frightening for the rest of the NFC's contenders, it's unlikely that the signing would impact the upcoming playoffs even if a relationship were consummated.

As Ian Rapoport explains:

Important note: The NFL has made clear that if someone signs AB, he’s likely headed to the Commissioner’s Exempt list until his investigation is complete. https://t.co/Fax00YmAbV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2019

If you know anything about the NFL and their investigations, they generally don't move very fast. Put aside the fact that it's barely been two weeks since Brown's latest unhinged Twitter rant, and there still exists the likelihood that the Commissioner's Exempt list would keep the wide receiver in purgatory at least through the conclusion of this season.