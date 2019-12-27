Antonio Brown Working Out With the Saints, But Unlikely to Play This Season
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 27 2019
Antonio Brown is working out with the Saints today. While the idea of Drew Brees throwing to Michael Thomas and AB is downright frightening for the rest of the NFC's contenders, it's unlikely that the signing would impact the upcoming playoffs even if a relationship were consummated.
As Ian Rapoport explains:
If you know anything about the NFL and their investigations, they generally don't move very fast. Put aside the fact that it's barely been two weeks since Brown's latest unhinged Twitter rant, and there still exists the likelihood that the Commissioner's Exempt list would keep the wide receiver in purgatory at least through the conclusion of this season.