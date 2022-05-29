Saint Etienne Fans Riot, Fire Flares at Players After Ligue 2 Relegation
French soccer club Saint Etienne had a chance to stay in the top division on Sunday but lost to AJ Auxerre on penalties. That means Les Verts will be relegated to France's second division, Ligue 2. The club's fans were not happy.
After the loss, the team's supporters stormed the field in anger, going after the players and even firing flares at them. Videos and images of the incident are below.
That's just a straight up riot. What a horrific scene.
Saint Etienne finished the season 7-20 with 11 draws and a -35 goal differential. The club's 32 points landed them 18th in the 20-team Ligue 1. The two leg playoff against Auxerre saw both matches tied 1-1 in regulation so the second went to penalties. Auxerre won 5-4 to earn a promotion from Ligue 2 to Ligue 1 while Saint Etienne will be relegated.