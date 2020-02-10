Sad Young Warriors Fan and Her Sad Mother Console Each Other After Loss
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
I’m not gonna throw shade here or mock their pain — I’m just thankful that, to my knowledge, television cameras have never panned to my immediate reaction in the wake of a devastating loss. Sports are worth it in the long run — I think/hope, at least — but some episodes can be quite cruel.
[Screengrab via CJ Zero]