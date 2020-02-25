Sabrina Ionescu Stands Alone Atop College Basketball
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 24 2020
Sabrina Ionescu made history Monday night, just hours after speaking at friend and mentor Kobe Bryant's memorial service. As her Oregon Ducks took on Stanford, Ionescu grabbed a rebound late in the third quarter to set a record.
With that rebound, Ionescu became the first player (male or female) in Division I college basketball history with 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds. It is a monumental achievement that will puts her among the best to ever play college basketball.
Here's the play that cinched the record:
Amazing.
Earlier on Monday, Ionescu spoke at Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial service. She and Kobe had become close over the years as he mentored her. Her full remarks are below:
Ionescu was wonderful in her speech. It was a beautiful tribute to two people who became friends. The she went out and scored 21 points, dished out 12 assists and grabbed 12 rebounds while leading Oregon to a 74-66 win over Stanford.
The fact that she clinched an all-time milestone just hours after honoring Bryant and his daughter makes this story even better.