Wrestling Writer Ryan Satin Joining FS1's WWE Backstage By Bobby Burack | Nov 05 2019

Ryan Satin, the editor-in-chief of Pro Wrestling Sheet, is joining FS1's new WWE show Backstage as a contributor, The Big Lead has learned from multiple people with knowledge of the situation. A FOX Sports spokesperson confirmed the news.

Satin will be the show's insider and will come on to break news when applicable. WWE Backstage debuts tonight -- as The Big Lead previously reported in September -- at 11 p.m. ET. The hour-long weekly program also features Renee Young and Booker T, along with a rotating cast of former WWE performers. Included in the rotation is Christian (real name William Reso), who has impressed those around the industry with his performances during the preview episodes of the show.

Satin came up as an on-air personality with TMZ and eventually took on the role of senior producer where he managed the website on the weekends. After seven years with TMZ, Satin founded Pro Wrestling Sheet. The website has become a go-to platform for professional wrestling news and analysis. The website was sold to Collider in 2018, and Satin stayed on serving as the editor-in-chief.