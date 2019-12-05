A Conversation with Ryan Ruocco By Bobby Burack | Dec 05 2019

Ryan Ruocco joins the podcast this week to talk about the one event in the past he wishes he could've called, his dream of calling the NBA Finals, how he got to be Stephen A. Smith's radio co-host, The Irishman, Star Wars, Eminem, his agent becoming one of his bosses, and much more!

Listen: Below | Download: Here | Listen on iTunes: Here

