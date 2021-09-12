Ryan Fitzpatrick Injured on Big Sack Against Chargers [UPDATE]
Ryan Fitzpatrick's debut for the Washington Football Team was cut short on Sunday after Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Uchenna Nwosu slammed him to the ground on a sack.
Washington was down against the Chargers, 10-6, when Fitzpatrick dropped back to pass and was quickly hit. Here's video:
Fitzpatrick left the field under his own power but headed straight to the locker room under the close eye of the team training staff.
Taylor Henicke entered the game for the Football Team afterwards. Henicke is a fan favorite after giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a good show in the playoffs last year, but was beat out by Fitzpatrick in training camp this offseason.
The team later announced Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury and was questionable to return.
UPDATE: Fitzpatrick was declared out at halftime.