Beautiful and Touching Tribute By Ryan Fitzpatrick to Wear Really Short Shorts
By Kyle Koster | Nov 4, 2020, 3:54 PM EST
The Miami Dolphins traded wide receiver Isaiah Ford on Tuesday. Ford used to wear really short shorts to practice. Recently demoted quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick surveyed the landscape and decided to honor the departed by wearing his own nut-huggers.
Hmm, interesting. Looks like a touching homage to a tight end, not a wideout.
Now, let no critic say that The Big Lead has become too obsessed with identifying snacks. Instead let them marvel at our restraint and fond remembrance of a simpler time when such sartorial tributes were both commonplace and inspiring.