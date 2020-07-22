Ryan Clark is Real Sick and Tired of Talking About Tom Brady
By Liam McKeone | Jul 22 2020
Tom Brady will be at or near the top of everyone's NFL talking points before, during, and after the 2020 NFL season. That's the reality of the situation when the biggest name in the game leaves the only team he's every played for to go to Florida. The sports media industry has talked about Brady regularly since March, will continue to talk about him regularly until September, and won't stop talking about him until 2021 at the earliest. Such is the power of brand.
That doesn't mean we have to be happy about it, as Ryan Clark showed today on Get Up when the crew brought up Brady again and Clark couldn't hold back his exasperation.
It's unfortunate the video gets cut off before Clark gets to why he brought up Brady ripping his pants, but he doesn't really need a point. Do we need an excuse to bring that up?
As a newly-reformed Brady fan, I now see the light. His name really is brought up incessantly. I relate to Clark's sigh and grumbling "Y'all get on my nerves" more than I ever have. But we'd both best get used to it, because it'll just be more of this for the foreseeable future.