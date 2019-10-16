Ryan Clark: Jalen Ramsey Won't Fix the Rams By Ryan Phillips | Oct 16 2019 Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey was traded to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday in exchange for two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder. That's a lot to give up for one player, even if Ramsey is an All-Pro. On Wednesday, reactions to the trade were swift and on Get Up, Ryan Clark was quick to say Ramsey won't fix the Rams.

Clark is right, of course. The Rams have massive issues on offensive, including the line. LA acquired Austin Corbett from the Browns on Tuesday as well. But Corbett won't solve the team's massive issues in the trenches, he was barely getting into the lineup in Cleveland.

While the secondary is an issue for the Rams, it's not the biggest thing holding them back during this three-game losing streak. They can't stop the run (allowing 105.5 yards per game) and can't stop opposing defenses from getting into the backfield.

Don't get me wrong, Ramsey is a nice addition. But I'm not sure the Rams are any closer to winning a Super Bowl today than they were yesterday. And they gave up two first-round picks to not really change their fortunes.