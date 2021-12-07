Ryan Clark Compared Bill Belichick to God
Bill Belichick has done a brilliant job this season building the New England Patriots into a legitimate Super Bowl contender. On Monday night, the Patriots beat the Buffalo Bills 14-10 to take complete supremacy over the AFC East. After the game, ESPN's Ryan Clark may have gone a bit too far.
During an appearance on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, Clark actually compared Bill Belichick to God. Yeah, that's a thing that actually happened.
Don't believe me? Check it out:
So, uh, yeah, we're now comparing Belichick to the Lord. That might be a bit much.
The Patriots are now 9-4 and sit atop of the AFC despite having a rookie quarterback. It is undoubtedly the best coaching job of Belichick's career. But God? Come on now.