Ryan Braun Cracked Teammate Jean Segura in the Face with Inadvertent Dugout Bat Swing
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Ryan Braun accidentally smashed teammate Jean Seguar square in the face with an errant warm-up swing during Saturday’s Brewers/Cubs game in Milwaukee. According to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel Segura didn’t suffer a concussion or any fractures, but required stitches from a plastic surgeon to close up the wound under his eye.
For his part Braun said he does that warm up routine often and offered up this explanation: “I’m actually surprised something doesn’t happen like that more often.” (Perhaps you should find another spot to do this going forward, Ryan. Maybe?)
Coincidentally Braun also left the game with a right intercostal strain in the ninth inning.
