Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Trainer Did Pushups in Front of Her Casket
By Kyle Koster | Sep 25 2020
Everyone grieves in their own way. There is no universal playbook and shaming or belittling someone for their method of working through the pain is inhuman. Still, it is unusual to see a person doing pushups in front of a casket so it was surprising to see one of those paying respect to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the U.S. Capitol do just that.
The tribute makes a lot more sense when informed the man is Bryant Johnson, who served as a trainer to the long-time Supreme Court justice. Poetic, yet a bit unusual.
Pushups in front of a casket: now something you've seen.