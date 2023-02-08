The Big Lead
Home/Latest College Basketball Leads

Rutgers' Paul Mulcahy Did Some Questionable Stuff Against Indiana

Kyle Koster
Rutgers v Indiana
Rutgers v Indiana / Justin Casterline/GettyImages
facebooktwitter

Paul Mulcahy is the heart and soul of a downright ferocious Rutgers team, but he did not have the best night in Bloomington. The senior guard went 1-for-4 from the floor and had more turnovers than points in the Scarlet Knights' 66-60 loss to Indiana. He also spent the final minute of the game doing some stuff that is definitely worth being scrutinized.

Like getting his feet tangled — somehow — with Hoosiers All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Hmm. Is that a basketball player or a deft homage to one Grayson Allen?

Eventful night that could have some lasting repercussions if the Big Ten wants to do some film study.

READ NEXT: 30 Best SportsCenter Anchors of All Time

facebooktwitter