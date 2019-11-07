Rutgers Has Nothing to Lose in Greg Schiano Chase By Ryan Phillips | Nov 06 2019 Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Greg Schiano has officially interviewed to be the next head coach at Rutgers and, given his track record at the school, there's little reason to pass on him.

Rutgers has one of the nation's worst football programs and Schiano built a winner there in the 2000s before jumping to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Schiano went 68-67 in 11 seasons with the Scarlet Knights, that includes five seasons with eight or more wins. Rutgers had seven total wins during the first three seasons of Chris Ash's tenure. Ash was fired in September.

From 2016 through 2018, Schiano was an assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Ohio State and in 2017 was named the new head coach at Tennessee before that deal fell apart. Schiano was on staff at Penn State from 1990 through 1995 and his connection to the Jerry Sandusky scandal likely wound up costing him the Tennesse job.

Schiano isn't the most media or fan-friendly coach out there and apparently his return is contingent on a bunch of demands being met.

Honestly, at this point, what does Rutgers have to lose? No big-name coach is going to take the job in Piscataway. Schiano is a guy who has had success there and seems to be willing to return. He's built the program there, recruited the region and knows what it takes to win.

So why not do it? If the Penn State allegations bother the higher-ups at Rutgers, that's a legitimate reason to pass. But if they're giving him an interview, they clearly don't care about his past. If that's the case, they should just hire him.