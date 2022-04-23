Roundup: Russia Wants All of Southern Ukraine; Jana Kramer Is Single; Trae Young Beats the Heat
What went wrong with CNN+ ... The Punt God will soon have a new congregation ... Patriots bringing back those sweet helmets ... Has the New York Times learned from its Trump era disasters ... Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly testified about Capitol riot ... Jana Kramer is single again ... Madeleine McCann disappearance suspect identified ... Russia aiming to take full control of southern Ukraine ... Stocks took a big dive on Friday ... Ron DeSantis signs bill stripping Disney of special tax status ... Hornets fired James Borrego after four seasons ... NFL likely to have a Christmas tripleheader for first time ... Kings interviewing Mark Jackson, Mike D'Antoni ... Tom Brady, Bucs restructure contract to create cap space ... Jack Nicholson wanted his Joker to scare kids ... The Hawks beat the Heat on Trae Young game-winner ... The Bucks routed the Bulls ...
Inside the making of Barry Season 3, which debuts this weekend. [The Ringer]
Latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft [CBS Sports]
Ben Simmons ready to make "big impact" [Yahoo Sports]
Ranking the top 23 college basketball transfer commits [The Athletic]
The Premier League's frustrating, infuriating fourth-place race [Sports Illustrated]
Karl-Anthony Towns will never live this down [The Big Lead]
Highlights from a crazy Game 3 of Hawks-Heat series.
A cool featurette for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Nicolas Cage on some of the urban legends about him.
A classic episode of Hot Ones with Key & Peele.
Bad Religion -- "Stranger Than Fiction"